HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire in Hillsboro damaged a business on Oak Street Sunday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at about 10 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting 10-foot flames and heavy black smoke coming from the back and roof of the building.

Fearing the building might collapse, firefighters did not enter and instead fought the fire from the outside.

No injuries were reported. A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.

All eastbound lanes of SW Oak Street were closed between SW Armco Avenue and SW Dennis Avenue. One lane of westbound Tualatin Valley Highway was also blocked with firefighting equipment.

Hillsboro fire heavily damages former restaurant (Hillsboro Fire and Rescue)

