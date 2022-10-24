Man dies in Lebanon mobile home fire

The exterior of a mobile home fire in Lebanon, Ore. that claimed the life of a man on Sat. Oct. 22, 2022.
The exterior of a mobile home fire in Lebanon, Ore. that claimed the life of a man on Sat. Oct. 22, 2022.(Lebanon Fire District)
LEBANON Ore. (KPTV) - A man died on Saturday after a fire started inside his double-wide mobile home in Lebanon.

According to a statement from the Lebanon Fire District, the man’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911, but the unidentified man and his dog did not make it out.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they said the entire structure was engulfed in flames and parts of the roof had collapsed, preventing firefighters from going inside.

After several hours of dousing the fire with streams of water, firefighters were able to enter and identify the man’s body. The dogs body was never recovered. So fire investigators are unsure if it was able to escape.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.

