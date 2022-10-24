Man shot, woman stabbed in Southeast Portland home, suspect in custody

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot, and a woman was stabbed in a house on 156th Avenue in Southeast Portland at about 5 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded and were able to get the victims out of the house and to ambulances. Both victims are expected to survive.

Officers then surrounded the house and detained the suspect. The incident was categorized as a domestic violence assault and is being investigated by the Special Victims unit.

