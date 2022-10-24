Mayor Wheeler seeks public’s input on new homeless plan

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office wants to know what you think about their new homeless plan before this Wednesday.

Last Friday, the mayor outlined the plan which proposes to open three new designated homeless camping sites and ban camping in unsanctioned areas. The mayor’s office says the plan will also increase access to emergency shelters and safe rest villages.

The mayor said the three proposed new camp sites in non-yet disclosed locations would hold about 125 people each, and may also include on-side security in some form.

The mayor’s office has not yet given an official date for when the proposals would be set in motion but it wants to hear Portlanders’ opinions on the plan before it goes before the city council for a first reading this week.

Here’s how to share your thoughts on the new plan:

People can engage with the Portland City Council directly this Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. by providing testimony in person by registering at this link.

People can also contact the mayor’s office to provide written testimony by emailing mayorwheeler@portlandoregon.gov.

People can reach out to the Portland City Council at this link.

