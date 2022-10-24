New report shows Oregon students below national averages in math and reading

OREGON. (KPTV) – A new national report shows students across the United States have seen a decline in their reading and math scores following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government report comes from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), the largest continuing and nationally representative assessment of students’ skills in school.

In Oregon, fourth graders received an average math score of 228 compared to the national average of 235. In reading, the same group scored 210 compared to the national average of 216. The scores among the fourth graders show a similar trend seen in the late 90s to early 2000s, according to researchers at the NAEP.

Eighth graders are also struggling in math and reading, landing an average math score of 270 compared to the national average of 273. However in reading, eighth graders scored only slightly less than the national average of 259, with average scores falling around 257.

Science remained unchanged, according to the researchers.

