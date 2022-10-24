Portland Thorns advance to NWSL Final to face off with Kansas City

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns have punched their ticket to the NWSL Final to face off with the Kansas City Current this weekend, and so have fans.

“There’s nothing like supporting your team at a championship level,” says Thorns fan and Westview High School teacher, Luke Fritz.

Last-minute flights can cost a pretty penny but Fritz booked his flight days ahead of the semi-final match because airlines made an offer to customers during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, the airlines made it possible to cancel for free on almost every circumstance. So, I used airline miles that I had transferred to both Alaska and Southwest.”

The prices for the same flight Fritz booked, have since gone up. Ticket prices for the finals match start at $35, but hotels were a little more expensive. Luke says when he searched, the average price was about $225 a night near Audi Field.

“Being in the Downtown core in Washington DC on short notice, yea not super friendly in terms of the hotel prices,” says Fitz. “I would say that was the most expensive part the ticket was pretty cheap. The flight if I use miles, wasn’t too bad, the hotel was maybe the hardest part.”

“To be there when or lose, supporting them, letting them know that we’re here and really want them to do their best. I think that’s what I’m most looking forward to. That the players can see that were really invested in them that we really support them through thick and thin,” says Fitz.

Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City Current Saturday, October 29, At 5 PM PT.

Tickets: Https://Www.Ticketmaster.Com/Event/15005d16ef154092

GA/ ROSE CITY RIVERTERS SECTION 137: https://107ist.org/event-5016377

