Suspect arrested in NE Portland homicide

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of James Harris, 54, whose body was found in Northeast Portland earlier this month.

The Portland Police Bureau on Monday announced that Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested on Sunday and booked on an unrelated warrant. He was also charged with Second Degree Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Abuse of a Corpse.

Police did not disclose further details as the case was still under investigation.

Police originally classified Harris’ death as a suspicious death investigation on October 9 when his body was found by officers in the 0-100 block of Northeast Marine Drive.

They later upgraded the case to homicide.

