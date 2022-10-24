Thorns advance to the NWSL championship after 2-1 win over San Diego

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns faced this home semi-final match Sunday, after losing in the same spot one year ago.

The 10th year of the evolving league is growing rivalries and this new one with the San Diego Wave has been strong all along the West Coast this season.

This was the fourth matchup between the two teams who finished second and third in the regular season.

After falling behind early in the game, the Thorns ripped it right back to level behind the boot of Rocky Rodriguez in the 21st. What a thundering strike by the Costa Rican National teamer – doing it against her former teammate Kailen Sheridan in goal.

On the flip side, Bella Bixby has bloomed in goal. The Rex Putnam High and Oregon State grad kept it even at 1 before the half.

A near match winner in the 89th, but Morgan Weaver’s header just flew too high above the frame.

But in stoppage time, look who dune it – Momma Dunn – U.S. star Crystal Dunn Soubrier, who just had a baby in May – her first goal since coming back from maternity is with all of the drama and the game winner, the final score at 2-1.

There’s a party in Portland.

While it wasn’t a sellout, there was a ton of support for the super star players and people. After stadium workers are paid, the rest of the ticket sales will go to local charities selected by the athletes: Girls Inc., SHE FLIES and Girls on the Run.

These women are on the run to Washington D.C. for the biggest piece of hardware this league has to offer: The NWSL Championship, where they will face Kansas City.

