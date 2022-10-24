Tigard man arrested on 25 count indictment related to sexual abuse

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - A Tigard man in is jail, charged with 25 felony counts related to sexual abuse.

According to a statement from the Tigard Police Department, Jerry Martin, age 50, was arrested Friday after a months-long investigation led by Tigard detectives.

Investigators believe he repeatedly abused a person known to him over the course of 4 years.

The case was presented to a Washington County grand jury, which recently returned a secret indictment on all 25 counts. A warrant was then issued for Martin’s arrest.

Martin is charged with the following:

6 counts of 1st-degree rape

1 count of 2nd-degree rape

8 counts of 1st-degree sodomy

9 counts of incest

1 count of 2nd-degree sexual abuse

Police expressly thanked the victim for coming forward amid the “horrific circumstances.”

If you or someone you know is a victim, contact your local police. If someone’s life is in immediate danger call 911.

