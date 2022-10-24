Vancouver Police investigate shooting

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:47 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northeast Vancouver early Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at about 4:45 a.m.

As they arrived, they got another call from a man who reported that he had shot two people who pulled a gun on him while he was walking to work. Officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police then located the caller and detained him for questioning.

Multiple cars in the area were hit by bullets but no one else was injured.

