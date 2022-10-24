Wet start to day, drier late day

Good morning! Rain is spreading across western Washington and northwest Oregon as we kick off the workweek, so be prepared for a wet A.M. commute. We’re technically in the warm sector of this weather system, so temperatures will be on the mild side of things for most of the day. The rainiest weather will occur ahead of the cold front, so expect frequent showers or steady rain through about lunchtime. Once the cold front passes, rain will transition to widely scattered showers (and sunbreaks) this afternoon and evening. Our snow level will climb well above the Cascade Passes this morning, but will lower back down to about 5,000 feet this evening (once the cold front passes). We’ll see minimal issues at the passes with mainly wet roads. Any lingering showers tonight could fall in the form of snow around Santiam Pass & Willamette Pass. Government Camp should stay snow-free.

Conditions should be more dry than wet between tonight and midday Tuesday. Rain will pick back up between Tuesday mid afternoon and evening. This will be the result of another cold front approaching. Snow levels will start near the Cascade Passes as precipitation arrives, but could lower to about 3,500 feet overnight. Long story short: Tuesday’s weather system will probably bring more impacts to the Cascades than today’s weather system. Elevations near 4,000 feet could pick up 3-6″ of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday, with 5-10″ of snow possible above 4,000 feet.

A few showers will linger into Wednesday morning, but we should be looking at drier weather Wednesday afternoon through Friday. Take advantage of that stretch of dry weather, because most signs are pointing to a wet weekend!

Have a great Monday!

