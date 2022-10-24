Wet start Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What a gorgeous fall day today! We stayed dry in the valleys and topped out at 61 degrees in Portland- exactly average. We’re switching back to wet weather tomorrow, especially to start the day. Plan on rain in the morning through lunch, then a few showers in the afternoon and a drier evening. High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s. It’ll be pretty breezy tomorrow- gusts could be pushing 30mph.

The snow level looks like it’ll remain pretty high during the heaviest precipitation tomorrow morning, so mountain passes should just be wet. A few flurries could mix in at the highest elevations.

We’ll flip-flop the pattern on Tuesday and start a little bit drier, then a nice-looking front will push through in the evening, bringing us a good amount of rain right around the evening commute.

Precipitation will start to taper off a bit on Wednesday, but a couple showers are likely. We may end the next work week on a dry note both Thursday and Friday before more wet weather arrives next weekend.

