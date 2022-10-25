2020 deadly shooting of 23-year-old woman in NE Portland remains unsolved

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding who shot and killed a 23-year-old woman in northeast Portland in June 2020.

Evelin Navarro Barajas was found dead on June 18, 2020 after officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. A man was also struck by gunfire and survived.

The medical examiner said Navarro Barajas died from a gunshot wound and determined her manner of death to be homicide.

No other details about the investigation have been released.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the APP Store and download P3 Tips for smart phones or tablets.

