73-year-old suspect who shot man, stabbed women in SE Portland arraigned on 5 charges

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is releasing new details following the arrest of a man accused of shooting one man and stabbing a woman during a domestic dispute.

Officers with the East Precinct were dispatched just after 5 a.m. Monday to reports of someone shot at a home in the 2100 block of Southeast 156th Avenue. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound and a woman who had been stabbed.

According to the Multnomah County D.A.’s office, the male victim was in his mother’s kitchen when he allegedly saw a man in a ski mask in the backyard approaching their sliding glass door. His mother and sister were also in the home at that time.

As the man in the ski mask entered the home, he reportedly asked the male victim, “Where is your mother?” which is when the male victim recognized the voice to be Patrick Shorb’s, a former partner of his mother. According to the D.A.’s Office, Shorb then shot the man in the abdomen.

The mother allegedly heard the gunfire from the laundry room. Not long after, the male victim witnessed Shorb and his mother fighting before making his way to his room to hide.

The fighting continued while the mother, attempting to remove Shorb’s handgun, was cut across the face with a hunting knife.

Authorities say the male victim could hear his mother shout from outside his room, “I’ve been stabbed,” followed by Shorb asking, “Did I get him? Did I kill [male victim]?”

During this, the male victim was able to escape, climbing out his bedroom window and jumping a fence. His mother ran and hid in a bathroom from Shorb who was allegedly chasing her with the hunting knife.

While attempting to make his way into the bathroom, the woman exited through the window and hid in nearby bushes while Portland police arrived and arrested Shorb.

The following investigation revealed prior to the incident, Shorb allegedly sent threatening text messages to the woman. Shorb also told officers he had contemplated suicide by cop.

Patrick Shorb was indicted Tuesday on five charges:

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree - Constituting Domestic Violence

Assault in the First Degree with a Firearm

Burglary in the First Degree with a Firearm - Constituting Domestic Violence

Unlawful Use of a Weapon - Constituting Domestic Violence

Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm

He’s currently being held without bail.

