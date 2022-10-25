Bernie Sanders coming to Oregon this week to campaign for Democrats

Oct. 25, 2022
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is coming to Oregon this week as Democrats fear low voter turnout for the midterm elections.

The Senator from Vermont will be speaking alongside Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. Earl Blumenauer in Portland on Thursday afternoon, according to the New York Times.

Sanders will also stump for Congressional candidate Val Hoyle in Eugene.

This is the latest in a wave of national politicians coming to Oregon in recent weeks. Part of an effort to keep the state blue.

Over a week ago President Joe Biden was in Portland to speak in favor of Tina Kotek.

Former President Barack Obama also tweeted in favor of Kotek this week.

Sen. Sanders told the NYT that he’s coming to Oregon because he’s concerned there might be a low voter turnout among young people and working-class people in the state.

FOX 12 has reached out to Tina Kotek’s campaign for a comment on Sanders’ planned visit.

