Candidates for Washington’s 3rd District hold campaign events

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Candidates for Washington’s Third Congressional District held events Monday as the state inches closer to Election Day.

Republican candidate Joe Kent held a town hall in Vancouver, while Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez vied for votes in North Portland.

It was a lively scene at the RV Inn Style Resorts Convention Center in Vancouver where Kent along with supporter and former Democratic presidential candidate, Tulsi Gabbard, used the town hall to speak to the community.

The message from Kent was clear - he says he represents the voter more than current government leadership.

“The real reason why this is happening right now, political changes is because we’re in crisis. We’re in crisis for one simple reason: our elites. Our ruling class has absolutely failed us. The good faith we the people, we gave them to run things, and they absolutely squandered that,” Kent said.

Across the river at Gluesenkamp Perez’s family-owned autobody shop, the Democratic candidate says she plans on representing small business owners, something she also says the current government lacks.

“I think both parties have failed to deliver support that small businesses need. We’re the driver of the economy,” she said. “We have eight employees here at our body shop. We’re what make communities run, and I don’t see the support necessary to rebuild our economy.”

With the last day to vote on Nov. 8 approaching, both candidates are trying to get their final messages heard before Election Day.

“It is time to bring a resounding change up and down the ticket. We need a political realignment in this country, in this district. It’s time to start putting Americans first,” Kent said.

“I’m a small business owner. I own an auto machine shop with my husband, I live in rural Skamania County,” said Gluesenkamp Perez. “I look at Congress and I don’t see a body that looks like America, it doesn’t look like people I know, it doesn’t look like people that are looking at grocery prices when they’re filling up their cart, or gas prices.”

The candidates have a debate scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, at 5:30 p.m. in Longview.

