Crime Stoppers offer reward for information about unsolved 2020 homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is partnering with Crime Stoppers of Oregon to ask the public for help in solving the 2020 homicide of a 19-year-old man.

Just after 9 p.m. on Friday, July 10, Portland Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 13600 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When they arrived, they found Julian Heredia dead of a gunshot wound.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2500 for information that leads to an arrest of any unsolved felony crimes. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.