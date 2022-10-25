Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on unsolved SE Portland homicide

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to solve the murder of a 25-year-old woman last February.

On February 20, just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a crash on the 12800 block of Southeast Foster Road. A few minutes later, they received more calls about gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, officers found four people in a car with gunshot wounds, the woman, 25-year-old Adau Duop, was found dead. The man and two children in the car were taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. They all survived.

Homicide detectives said they would like to hear from anyone who has information about the incident. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2500 for information that leads to an arrest of any unsolved felony crimes. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

