Downpours and windy this evening, then lighter showers Wednesday

It’s going to be a soaker this evening! We’ve only seen light showers at times today, but now a cold front is moving onto the coastline with steady rain.

Expect that rain to spread inland the next 3 hours and it could turn briefly heavy around 6-7pm. There’s even a chance we see a flash of lightning or rumble of thunder as it moves through. Breezy south wind is picking up as well and we expect gusts 20-30 mph while the front is passing through 4-6pm. To summarize: It’ll be a windy/wet evening out there!

Behind this front, we’re back in the showers and sunbreaks weather pattern for Wednesday. Those showers will gradually taper off throughout the day.

We have one dry day Thursday, then a slow moving front brings a soaking the 2nd half of Friday. Those high school football games could get soaked!

The weekend through Halloween features a mix of rain and some dry periods. It’s too early to know whether we’ll get rain right during that critical 5pm-8pm time period Halloween evening.

We are in a cool/wet weather pattern through the next week…makeup time for those 4 dry months.

At this point we don’t see a real “storm” or flooding rains, just typical Pacific Northwest bouts of rain and breezy south wind.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.