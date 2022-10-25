Homeowners talk EF-0 tornado near Sandy that wreaked havoc

SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sandy. One woman close to the tornado says her home was just inches away from being destroyed by it. Another man says his home was severely damaged, taking out his roof.

Both homeowners are near SE Cherryville Drive, surrounded by trees as tall as 60 to 70 feet. The woman says she was inside her house when she heard the wind pick up, just moments before a tree crushed her front porch.

“My son and grandson came running over from the shop -- they thought I was dead in the house because they thought it took the whole house down,” said Kathryn Myers-Murawski.

While her home is livable, she says she is experiencing water leakage from the rain, as the tree tugged on her wooden cabin when taking out the porch.

“My porch is gone -- it’s toast. My pick-up has a big log on top of it,” said Myers-Murawski. “[I’ve got] leakage in my house because when the porch went down, it pulled away from the rest of the cabin.”

The National Weather Service says the tornado had wind speeds from 65 to 85 MPH, taking out dozens of trees, and crushing cars and homes.

Frank Happold is thankful he wasn’t home during the tornado since it knocked over a tree that landed directly on his house.

“We had the huge tree just fall right through the house, split the house in half, two pieces to the house basically,” Happold.

Both neighbors say officials were working on powerlines for hours, and that clean-up crews have been wonderful, working through the night. They added that insurance is going to assist with the damages. While it’s a lot to take in, they have one another to lean on.

“We’ll get through it, heavens we are stable -- we’ll manage,” said Myers-Murawski.

