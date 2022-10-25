Man attacks woman in broad daylight, attempts to steal her car in Grants Pass parking lot

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man who they say physically attacked a woman in broad daylight and tried to take her vehicle.

According to a statement from the Grants Pass Police Department, around 11:24 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 officers were called to “Udders Ice Cream and Gelato,” at 1893 NE 7th Street about an attempted carjacking.

A white man in his 20s tried to physically force a 66-year-old woman out of her vehicle while she was seated in the drivers seat.

The woman resisted and the attack was stopped when two men nearby ran over to the scene to help the woman, causing the suspect to run away.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s, with short brown hair, and a slender build. He was wearing blue jeans, boots, and a dark hooded sweatshirt from Diamond Lake. The back of the sweatshirt read, “To Fish or Not to Fish.”

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to contact the Grants Pass Police Department and reference case number: 22-46794.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.