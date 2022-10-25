Man seriously injured in stabbing in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a stabbing that seriously injured one person late Monday night.

Just before midnight, officers were called out to the report of a stabbing in the 4600 block of North Interstate Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with serious injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact Portland police.

