Oregon, other West Coast states see largest weekly drops in gas prices

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Pump prices have been falling every day for more than two weeks, with the biggest weekly declines occurring in Oregon and other West Coast states. According to AAA, the cutbacks are being fueled in part by lower crude oil prices and fewer drivers filling up their vehicles than normal.

For the week, the national average for regular gas dropped 10 cents to $3.78 a gallon. The Oregon average tumbled 24 cents to $5.05. This is the third-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation, only behind Alaska (-36 cents) and California (-29 cents), according to AAA.

When the Oregon average reached $5.54 a gallon on October 9, it was just a penny shy of setting a new record high for the month. Since then, it has reduced every day. On October 11, the national average increased to $3.92; however, it has subsequently dropped each day. The West Coast region’s refinery outages and the associated reduction in supplies contributed to the sharp rises in pump prices.

The national and Oregon averages both reached record highs in the middle of June, then fell for 14 straight weeks before beginning to rise once more in late September. On June 14, the national average hit a record high of $5.016, while on June 15, the Oregon average hit a record high of $5.548.

“Crude oil prices have been tempered by fears of a global recession along with the Biden Administration’s plan to continue tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve into December. This should help take pressure off pump prices, bringing some relief to drivers and their wallets,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho.

