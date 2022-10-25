OSP: Speed, impairment likely factors in crash that killed 31-year-old Salem man
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Yamhill County on Monday evening, according to Oregon State Police.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 154 at Southeast Purple Plum Heights Road. OSP said an investigation showed a gray Honda Civic was eastbound when it crossed over the oncoming lane and rolled down the embankment.
The driver, identified as 31-year-old Luis Roberto Esquivel, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to OSP, speed and impairment are being investigating as contributing factors in the crash.
