PCT hiker suffering from hypothermia rescued in Deschutes National Forest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man hiking the Pacific Crest Trail in the Diamond Peak Wilderness area of the Deschutes National Forest had to be rescued last week, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Hassan Falsafi, of Weaverville, California, had called 911 on Friday evening and reported he had tried to beat the incoming weather front but was not successful and needed help. Falsafi reported his clothing, sleeping bag, and other camping supplies were soaked by rainwater and he was experiencing hypothermia symptoms.

Klamath County Search and Rescue requested help from Douglas County due to not having enough resources to respond.

Douglas County Search and Rescue responded to Falsafi’s location and were met with weather that continued to worsen from rain to sleet, hail, and eventually snow. The sheriff’s office said there was a period of time when the snow was falling so fast that 3/4 of an inch accumulated on the ground in 20 minutes.

Crews located Falsafi at about 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. He was treated for moderate hypothermia and then escorted to the Summit Lake trailhead where a warm vehicle was waiting.

Falsafi was taken to Roseburg where he arranged for family to pick him up.

