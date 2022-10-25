PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A HazMat team was deployed on Monday after Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Lacamas Labs, a producer of pharmaceutical intermediates.

Portland fire crews first received reports of the warehouse fire around 4:30 in the 3600 block of N Suttle Road. Responding crews reported seeing a large smoke column from a distance and were told the building was in the process of evacuation when they arrived.

Plant workers informed crews of the hazardous materials inside the building adjacent where the fire was active. Because of the dangerous materials, a HazMat team was called to the scene.

Portland Fire HazMat team responds after lab fire raises concern. (Portland Fire & Rescue)

Arriving crews found fire showing from the front of the building in and around the area of the oil pump. Early reports indicate that a failed hot oil system used in their operations caused the fire.

After a targeted attack on the exterior of the building, Portland fire said a more “methodical” approach was taken for the interior because of the hazardous materials. Crews faced concern with the risk of putting water onto substances that behave violently with water.

When entering the building, firefighters used gas monitoring devices to ensure the premises were safe. On entry, they discovered much of the fire was contained to the outside of the structure with very little damage to the inside of the warehouse.

All water and oil released was then safely collected by the plant containment basins.

The incident is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.