Portland hospitals seeing influx of RSV cases among infants and toddlers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Local hospitals say they are already starting to see an influx of RSV cases among infants and toddlers here in the Portland area.

Something that mirrors a trend we’re now seeing across the country as we get into the colder months.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus known as RSV is a respiratory virus that can feel like a common cold.

Most people can recover from it fairly quickly but for babies and seniors, that’s not always the case experts say.

“It hits our youngest population like newborn and toddlers pretty hard, and oftentimes those kids end up in the hospital for treatment of that,” said Dr. Patrick Lew of Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

According to the CDC, the virus is similar to the common cold with fairly mild symptoms and most can recover in two to three weeks.

Some of those symptoms are a runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, fever, and sneezing.

A symptom of RSV is also wheezing, and doctors say people need to keep an eye on how someone is breathing.

“They look like they are working hard, so they’re breathing fast! They physically look like they’re breathing hard using all the different muscles like the muscles in their neck, the muscles in their chest, their nasal passages start flaring open like this.. or if they just look like they are not breathing well,” said Dr. Lew.

The virus can be spread through sneezing, coughing, and touching, and Dr. Lew says if someone near you does get the virus, masking up could help.

“Masks have been shown over the last few years to be effective, by reducing these viral infections of RSV,” said Dr. Lew.

He says cases are returning back to pre-pandemic numbers and appearing even earlier than they did before.

This is why he is urging people to be aware if you do see a loved one experiencing those severe symptoms of breathing, you should consult a doctor immediately.

For more information, you can head to RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) | CDC.

