Reward offered after more than 65 people have tires slashed in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for help finding the person responsible for slashing tires on multiple vehicles in the Roseway neighborhood earlier this month.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 1, an unidentified suspect intentionally damaged vehicle tires throughout the Roseway neighborhood. Police said more than 65 people were affected, including some who had tires on multiple vehicles damaged.

The overall cost of towing and tire replacement is still being finalized, but police said it’s estimated to be tens of thousands of dollars.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall and weighing over 250 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the APP Store and download P3 Tips for smart phones or tablets.

