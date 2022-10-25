Reward offered for information on unsolved 2020 homicide in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that killed a 40-year-old man in October of 2020.

On October 23, at about 10:40 p.m., the Portland Fire Bureau responded to a call about a burning car in the area of Northeast 148th Avenue and San Rafael Street. Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire. Then they found the body of a man, later identified as Huarleen Bain, in the car.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Bain’s death was a homicide. Police are asking for any information about Bain’s death or his activities and whereabouts before his death. Information can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2500 for information that leads to arrests in any unsolved felony crime.

