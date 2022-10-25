Rollover crash on I-5 leaves man dead

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:26 AM PDT
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died on Interstate 5, near milepost 148 Saturday afternoon after his car hit an embankment and rolled over, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene just after 12:40 p.m. They found that a northbound white Toyota Camry lost control on the wet roadway.

The driver, 77-year-old David Feaver of Modesto, California was taken in an ambulance with critical injuries and was later pronounced dead.

