Study: Oregon the #1 state interested in student loan forgiveness application

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon is the number one state interested in President Joe Biden’s new student loan forgiveness application, according to Twitter data.

The student loan forgiveness application has been live for just over a week.

Despite the loan forgiveness plan being temporarily paused due to pending lawsuits, interest in the student loan forgiveness application continues to be incredibly high.

The map above, created by college resource site authority.org, shows pockets in the midwest, northwest, and northeast seemed to have the most activity, with the least amount of interest coming from the southern region.

The top states that have been interested in, and sharing, the loan forgiveness application are as follows:

Oregon Georgia Massachusetts Illinois Iowa Nebraska Minnesota North Carolina Washington Maine

A study of geotagged Twitter data since the beta test site was launched (October 15th) tracked tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about the application. For example, tracking tweets with phrases like, “completed my student loan forgiveness application,” “apply for student loan forgiveness,” “apply for student debt forgiveness,” etc. as well as tracking any tweet sharing the official application link. Over 350,000 tweets were tracked.

The plan, announced in August, would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, will get an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

The Congressional Budget Office has said the program will cost about $400 billion over the next three decades.

The cancellation applies to federal student loans used to attend undergraduate and graduate school, along with Parent Plus loans. Current college students qualify if their loans were disbursed before July 1. The plan makes 43 million borrowers eligible for some debt forgiveness, with 20 million who could get their debt erased entirely, according to the administration.

For more information on how geotagged tweets are tracked, go here.

