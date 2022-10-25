Vancouver police say it’s unclear how 15-year-old was shot in the leg

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police are investigating what led to an early Monday morning shooting that left a15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said they responded to Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive for reports of shots fired. People we spoke with said it’s a pretty safe area, but feel like incidents like this are on the rise.

Neighbors said their neighborhood in Vancouver is normally pretty quiet, and describe it as family-friendly.

“I would recommend this neighborhood to most people though, it’s a really nice neighborhood,” Michael Conlon, a local resident, said.

“There’s some single people, too, but a lot of family and kids live here as well,” Richard Wilkerson, a local resident, said.

Officers said as they were heading to the scene, someone called 911 to report “he had shot at two people” who he says “pulled a gun on him while he was walking to work.”

At the scene, police said they found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg, and several cars damaged by gunshots.

People who live in the area said although surprising, it seems like these types of incidents are happening more frequently.

“This is just a more recent uptick I think. There’s just a lot of violence all over and a lot of car thefts,” Conlon said.

“I believe that Vancouver is going a little downhill, unfortunately. I was born and raised here,” a local resident, said.

But neighbors said this won’t stop them from going about their day like they normally would.

“I mean, it’s still a safe neighborhood,” Wilkerson said.

Police said they interviewed the 911 caller and haven’t confirmed whether what they told officers is what actually happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver Police as they continue to investigate.

