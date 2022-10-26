1 dead after shooting in North Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a shooting in North Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers with the North Precinct first responded Tuesday just after 9 p.m. to the 9300 block of North Peninsular Avenue. Arriving officers found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

Despite first aid, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, PPB says no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0991 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762, and reference case number 22-286523.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.