Cowlitz Co. deputies searching for possibly armed fugitive in Lexington area

COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Deputies with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a fugitive who may be armed in the Lexington area.

According to authorities, deputies were last searching the area of Cowlitz Drive and Riverside Park in Lexington on Monday for Kevin J. Reynolds, 41.

Despite the extensive search, deputies say they were unable to find Reynolds.

On Tuesday, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office addressed the public’s concern, saying there is no indication of a threat to Lexington Elementary despite Reynolds still being at large.

Deputies continue to patrol the area and ask if anyone sees someone matching Reynolds to call 911 immediately and not to approach.

