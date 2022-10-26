A Few Showers Today, Drier and Warmer Thursday

Good morning! It’s a fairly quiet start to the day weather-wise across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A few showers are pushing over the Coast Range, but most are failing to reach our interior valleys. A shower will be possible at any time this morning, but most locations will stay dry. Thanks to partially clear skies, temperatures really cooled off overnight. Most of the metro area is in the 40s, with outlying spots in the upper 30s. Pockets of dense fog have already formed, and will be the primary concern heading into sunrise. Use caution on your morning commute, and reduce your speed if visibility drops off. Another cold front will come racing in between the late afternoon and evening. This system will initially push rain over the coastline this afternoon. Expect a soggy commute in our western valleys as moderate rain and gusty wind spreads inland. Highs will only reach the mid 50s.

Rain will transition to scattered showers tonight. There could be enough energy behind the front to produce a few thunderstorms. This should be the exception, not the rule. Most of the shower activity will wind down by midday. Temperatures will remain on the cool side of things, only reaching the mid 50s. Our conditions should stay *mainly dry* through Thursday as weak high pressure builds overhead. Thursday will be our warmest day with highs near 60 degrees.

Computer models are not in total agreement about Friday and Saturday’s forecast. We’re taking the middle ground for now, with the expectation of rain pushing in Friday evening, and transitioning back to showers by Saturday. Halloween is still very much up in the air, but we are keeping a close eye on forecast trends for that evening. For now, I’d plan on at least scattered showers for the trick-or-treaters. More updates to come.

Have a great Tuesday!

