Fire damages detached garage in Belmont neighborhood
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:07 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in a detached garage next to a home in the Belmont neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The main home on Southeast Taylor Street was not in danger from the fire. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire at around 7:30 a.m. Two fire crews remained on scene to clean up.
There were no injuries reported. PF&R said it is investigating the cause of the fire.
