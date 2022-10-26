Fire damages detached garage in Belmont neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in a detached garage next to a home in the Belmont neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The main home on Southeast Taylor Street was not in danger from the fire. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire at around 7:30 a.m. Two fire crews remained on scene to clean up.

There were no injuries reported. PF&R said it is investigating the cause of the fire.

