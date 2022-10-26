Head coach Giovanni Savarese signs multiyear contract extension with Portland Timbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Head coach Giovanni Savarese will stay with the Portland Timbers after signing a multiyear contract extension, the club announced Wednesday morning.

The club announced Savarese’s contract extension will see him through 2025 with a club option year in 2026.

“Gio has a proven track record of success in MLS, and we are excited to officially announce his extension as the head coach of the Portland Timbers,” said Ned Grabavoy, Timbers technical director. “We are thrilled that he’ll continue to be our on-field leader for years to come and he will certainly play a major role in helping the club continue to progress.”

Savarese joined the Timbers in 2018. Since then, he had led Portland to two MLS Cup appearances in 2018 and 2021, winning two Western Conference Championships in five seasons. Savarese also helped the Timbers claim the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament title and became the only manager in the club’s MLS-era to guide Portland to the MLS Cup Playoffs in four out of his five seasons as the head coach.

With the contract extension, the club says Savarese is on path to become the longest-tenured head coach in club history with six seasons at the helm.

“This is something that has been in the works since the MLS Cup last season, and for me, what felt right was to stay in Portland,” said Savarese. “I love the passion and the energy that our fans bring, and I believe in Portland as a soccer city. I’m honored to lead this team and plan to continue to help the team be competitive and build something bigger so we can make the fans very proud.”

In five seasons, the club says Savarese had led the team to 68 victories, which is tied for the most victories of any head coach in club history dating back to 2011.

