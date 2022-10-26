Man found dead after hit-and-run crash in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a man was found dead after an apparent hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to a welfare check at the intersection of North Interstate Avenue and North Russell Street. Officers arrived to the intersection and found a man lying in the street who was dead. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police said it appeared the man had been hit by a vehicle. The driver did not remain at the scene. No information about the suspect vehicle or driver has been released at this time.

The Major Crash Team has responded to the scene for the investigation. Southbound North Interstate Avenue will be closed between North Russell Street and North Greeley Avenue during the investigation.

TriMet MAX trains have been shut down in the area in both directions.

MAX Yellow Line is disrupted due to police activity near N Interstate Ave and Russell St. Shuttle buses serving stations between Interstate Rose Quarter and N Prescott St. — TriMet Service Alerts (@trimetalerts) October 26, 2022

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect driver is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-286754.

