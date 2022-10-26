Mayor Wheeler introduces his new homeless plan to the Portland City Council

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will introduce his new homeless plan at the City Council’s 2 p.m. meeting Wednesday.

The plan bans camping in unsanctioned areas and opens “campuses” for sanctioned camping, including access to services.

It’s also expected that the council will hear opinions from the public about the plan in the meeting.

Resolutions in the plan would also accelerate the construction of affordable housing units, and allow city officials to ban camping on city streets.

Oregon Republican leadership released a statement shortly after the city council meeting began on Wednesday.

“Oregonians don’t need to be shown data on homelessness and crime in our state when they’re suffering through the consequences of Democrats’ failed leadership every single day. This should be a wake up call to voters that change is necessary. This November, pragmatism will prevail,” wrote Oregon Republican Party Chairman Justin Hwang.

This is a developing story and more details are expected to be released after the council meeting.

