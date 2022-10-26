NWS Portland confirms EF-0 tornado near Woodburn on Monday

This is the second tornado in three days.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:06 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - Another tornado was caught on camera in the Pacific Northwest. This is the second tornado in three days.

The National Weather Service Portland confirmed a tornado did in fact hit near Woodburn on Monday afternoon. NWS estimated wind speeds of 61 to 74 mph.

FOX 12 viewer Cindy Stephenson caught the tornado on video. From the video, you can see swirling debris as the twister moves across a field. Stephenson says she took the video around 3:40 p.m.

Damage included a large tree branch that snapped in front of a home, a fence blown over and fence poles snapped, and a tin roof was partially blown off a home and on an outbuilding of a neighboring property.

SEE ALSO: Homeowners talk EF-0 tornado near Sandy that wreaked havoc

The tornado on Monday was an EF-0, the same strength as the tornado that touched down near Sandy on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

