Portland man found guilty of federal drug, gun and money laundering charges

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A federal jury in Portland has convicted a man with several prior felony convictions on new drug, gun and money laundering charges, according to the Oregon D.A.’s Office.

Dontae Lamont Hunt, 41, of Portland, was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, two counts each of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and money laundering.

Hunt was first sentenced to prison in Sept. 2005 after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute crack cocaine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Hunt was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison followed by eight years of supervised release, however, a presidential sentence commutation in 2016 allowed his early release.

Following his release, Hunt was shot multiple times in Dec. 2017 outside a Eugene apartment building. Surveillance footage showed Hunt walking in a nearby parking lot, talking on a cellphone and carrying a satchel. Immediately after the shooting, Hunt’s girlfriend appears at the scene, retrieving the satchel and placing it in the car used to drop Hunt off at a Eugene hospital.

After leaving the hospital, the car was stopped by Eugene P.D. who recovered a bloodstained satchel containing two loaded firearms, both of which were determined to have Hunt’s DNA on them. Back at the shooting scene, officers found a large amount of blood and an iPhone near where Hunt was shot.

Investigation of the phone linked to Hunt showed evidence of drug trafficking, including text messages and photos of what appeared to be counterfeit Oxycodone pills, according to the D.A.’s Office. Further investigation revealed that Hunt distributed counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing carfentanil, in and around Portland and that his drug trafficking was connected to a fatal drug overdose in June 2018.

In Sept. 2018, investigators searched three properties linked to Hunt, during which agents found blue pills concealed in a jar of baby ointment, three firearms and a gun box labeled with the make, model, and serial number of one of the firearms found in the bloodstained satchel in Eugene. Additional cellphones seized from Hunt’s residence showed evidence of his drug trafficking activities, authorities said. Agents also recovered more than $40,00 in cash and seized multiple vehicles.

Hunt will be sentenced on Feb. 10, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.