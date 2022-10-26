Salem man arrested in connection to two shootings

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday, in connection with two separate gun violence incidents. The man, Aljoze Reyes, is being charged with attempted murder and other charges.

On September 28, patrol officers responded to a call about a crash on Northeast Lancaster Drive and Northeast Sunnyview Road. They found a man in a crashed truck with a gunshot wound. The 60-year-old man said he was in a fight with a man later identified as Reyes.

The next night, on September 29, Officers responded to an encampment in the Claggett Creek Natural area on a report of a gunshot victim. They found a 36-year-old man near the railroad tracks with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was also reportedly in an argument with Reyes.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and have since been released. Reyes was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of assault and unlawful use of a weapon for the first incident and charges of attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon for the second incident.

A jury indicted Reyes on both charges. He is set to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.

