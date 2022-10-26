Semi-truck crash causing traffic delays on northbound I-5 near Terwilliger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Traffic on northbound Interstate 5 will be affected for several hours after a semi-truck crashed down an embankment early Wednesday morning.

At about 4:40 a.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a crash on I-5 near Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard. Police said a semi-truck driver lost control, hit the concrete barrier, and then went down the embankment under SW Terwilliger.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the crash is going to cause significant delays on northbound I-5. The freeway will be down to two lanes south of SW Terwilliger and at times will be closed completely as crews work to remove the crashed semi-truck.

Drivers should avoid the area of expect long delays.

