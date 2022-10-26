Social service provider expresses concern with Mayor Wheeler’s homeless plan.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We’re still seeing a lot of reaction following Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s new plan to address homelessness he announced last week.

“I would say for a lot of homeless advocated statewide there’s a great deal of concern,” said Jerry Jones, Executive Director of Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action. “Concern for the homeless population in Portland and also concern for the impact it might have outside of Portland. There are some good parts in it, especially the affordable housing piece, but for folks who do the work there is a great deal of concern on whether or not this is even feasible. In fact, it’s highly unlikely to be successful. There’s a sort of iron law that whenever governments try to get involved and try to legislate an end to homelessness they almost always have unintended consequences and when they try to do it quickly usually those consequences are bad and sometimes they make things worse.”

Last Friday, Mayor Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan, who oversees the Portland Housing Bureau, plan on bringing five resolutions to city council this Wednesday that would create government-approved camping sites, accelerate building affordable housing units, and allow city officials to ban camping on city streets.

One of the resolutions states the city wants to partner with Multnomah County to designate camping sites that can serve up to ‘500 people per campus when divided into quadrants, managed 24/7, with hygiene, food, and access to services across the continuum of care and that are safe’ and that ‘City Council will need to approve each additional camp on each campus, with the first site opening within 18 months of securing funding.’

“The idea of trying to create three large camps full of 500 people each potentially when they get that large is, just frankly, unworkable,” said Jones. “Some advocates across the state that do work directly with the homeless population may look at this and think it’s not a bad idea because they will know where everyone is and can make sure people get connected with doctors, get mental health prescriptions, and make connections to substance abuse treatment, but at what cost? Really this is just another form of incarceration. We can call it whatever we want to call it, but forcing people to live somewhere against their will has never worked out great in American history and I don’t think it will work out this time.”

Jones says there is the possibility homeless people will move to surrounding areas if the ban does happen.

“If it becomes too unpleasant for them they will leave Multnomah County, which may be a part of the plan honestly looking at it from the outside,” said Jones. “They will go across the river into Vancouver, east into Gresham, into Clackamas and Washington Counties, down here to Salem. Places that do not have the tens of millions of dollars of resources that will be necessary to recreate their own camps in those areas. There are already lots of conversations happening at local governments across the state about doing the exact same thing. This is just, in a lot of ways, opening up Pandora’s box. It’s a political solution for a political moment, but essentially it’s functionable unworkable.”

Jones says the reality is solutions will take time and while the state has made strides in recent years, there still aren’t enough resources.

“One of the fundamental reasons these camps won’t work is that the people they will be pushing in there will come from all sorts of different backgrounds, different experiences with trauma, some are veterans, some are fleeing from horrific situations, some will be sick,” said Jones. “There is no one single cause for homelessness. Some have substance abuse problems. Some can no longer afford rent and that’s becoming a very large problem in this state. People can become homeless for a thousand different reasons. No one solution is going to solve this problem. We are also plagued with the fact we do not have adequate resources to tackle this problem. We have seen in the last two years extraordinary new commitments on this front that have been necessary, but we still don’t have anything close to enough resources to help the thousands experiencing homelessness. What we need to do to get out of this is to commit ourselves to building more affordable housing units and provide enough sheltering as we possibly can. We need to be doing more to ensure people have what they need to eat, live, and have a warm bed to sleep in. It’s going to take time. It may take thirty years to get out of it. No one likes to hear that answer because they want immediate solutions and everyone promises they have immediate answers, but the fact of the matter is it took us thirty years to get to where we are. No government, no policy, is going to solve this problem overnight.”

Mayor Wheeler’s plans will go before the city council for a first reading on Wednesday.

