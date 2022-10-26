Vancouver Police investigate shooting

VANCOUVER, Ore. (KPTV) - Vancouver Police said they are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at around 3:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Brandt Road. When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel took the man to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

Detectives recovered multiple shell casings and found that a nearby car and wall had also been hit by bullets. No other injuries have been reported.

Police said that based on information from witnesses, the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating the incident.

