‘The water got everywhere’: Portland Salon owner working to recover after building flood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One local hair salon is looking for some help following a flooding event that hit their whole building.

Fire crews say tens of thousands of gallons of water leaked from the walls, ceiling and everything in between.

“I’m still shocked,” Melissa Andreotti, Owner of Strut Salon, said. “The water got everywhere. Everywhere. There was at least two or three inches of water. It was coming through the walls, through the ceilings.”

Andreotti wasn’t working at that time, but a co-worker sent her a photo of the flooding. At first, she was concerned that they might have been the cause, but after seeing the video she knew that wasn’t the case.

The fire department came through and said they’re investigating someone who may have tampered with some pipes that caused the flooding.

Andreotti says water continued for an hour and a half after being shut off, causing the salon to move out for now.

Through it all, she hasn’t been alone, as other salons have reached out to say they can work there until their place is dry.

“The few times I’ve cried,” Andreotti said, “it’s been because of all the support.”

She says after COVID-19 made being a hair stylist next to impossible, they’re practiced for this kind of thing.

“We can figure stuff out. Hair stylists are so innovative and resourceful.”

Her main concern right now is making sure her stylists have a way to pay the bills.

“I’m not worried about any of this other stuff. Me worrying isn’t going to change it. We’re going to have a pop up over here. So, come get some merch. Get some hairspray. It will really help us out.”

The pop-up salon will begin Thursday and is located right across from their salon at 11 Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

They’ve also got ways to buy online, or help out through cashapp where their profile is $myhairchick.

They’re grateful for the fire department’s response, and that the owner of the building won’t be charging them rent until they’re back up and running.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.