13-year-old girl missing from Sherwood found safe
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) - A 13-year-old girl who went missing from Sherwood on Wednesday has been found safe, according to the Sherwood Police Department.
Bailey Moore was last seen around 3 p.m. near Sherwood Middle School on Southwest Meinecke Parkway. She did not board her school bus and did not come home after school, Sherwood P.D. said Wednesday.
Just after 9 p.m., Sherwood P.D. announced Moore had been found safe and thanked the community for their help.
