13-year-old girl missing from Sherwood found safe

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) - A 13-year-old girl who went missing from Sherwood on Wednesday has been found safe, according to the Sherwood Police Department.

Bailey Moore was last seen around 3 p.m. near Sherwood Middle School on Southwest Meinecke Parkway. She did not board her school bus and did not come home after school, Sherwood P.D. said Wednesday.

Just after 9 p.m., Sherwood P.D. announced Moore had been found safe and thanked the community for their help.

