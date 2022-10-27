2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog.

The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.

The following day, a family member of 20-year-old Ethan Michael Asbach contacted the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office saying they had possible information on the death.

During the following investigation, deputies learned Asbach and a 17-year-old female left the Walupt Lake trailhead around 9 p.m. Aug 19 to hike to Sheep Lake Campground to meet with a family member of Asbach.

Both Asbach and the teenage girl stated while hiking they heard growling noises and saw the eyes of what they believed to be a wild animal. Asbach told deputies out of fear, he fired a single shot from a gun toward the animal.

A short time later the two checked the area and found the body of Christensen and his dog. The two said they continued to hike but took the wrong path before exiting the woods the next day.

Asbach and the teenage girl are being referred on charges of first-degree manslaughter and first-degree animal cruelty.

