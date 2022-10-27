2 California men sentenced for trafficking ‘large quantities’ of meth into Oregon

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Two California men were sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon announced on Thursday.

According to court documents, detectives began investigating 56-year-old Michael Panoosi of California in December 2019. Panoosi, who has prior drug convictions, was using a driver to transport and deliver several dozen pounds of methamphetamine to Oregon, investigators said.

On Oct. 11, 2020, Panoosi was seen driving north toward Oregon with 36-year-old Jack Scott Lewis of Los Angeles and another unnamed person. Police stopped and searched the vehicle in Douglas County and found 46 pounds of methamphetamine and one pound of heroin.

The detectives found more methamphetamine and three handguns in Lewis’s backpack. Two of the guns were loaded, two had obliterated serial numbers, and one had a high-capacity magazine. Another handgun and drug packaging material were found in Panoosi’s backpack.

On Oct. 15, 2020, a federal grand jury in Eugene indicted Lewis and Panoosi with drug trafficking and weapon possession charges.

On March 8, 2022, Panoosi pleaded guilty and was sentenced on June 6 to 210 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release.

Also on June 6, Lewis pleaded guilty. He was sentenced on Thursday to 120 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release.

