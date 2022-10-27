$2,500 reward offered in brazen daylight robbery of Portland café

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the robbery of a Portland café.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering the reward after they say the Celery Café was robbed in the middle of Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.

According to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, at around 2:15 p.m. three African American juveniles took part in the armed robbery on North Williams Avenue.

After the robbery, the three left in a stolen vehicle which has since been recovered. The business had video surveillance which captured part of the robbery. Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any of the three people.

One video from a security camera inside the business shows the three young people approaching the cafe’s doors before entering.

The second video from inside the café shows two of the suspects entering while a third waits outside. One of the suspects appears to grab the tip jar of the counter before they quickly exit the store and the trio flees around the corner. A store employee chases them before the surveillance video cuts off.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon said that tipsters can remain anonymous. Secure anonymous tips can be left at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.